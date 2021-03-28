The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Jarrod Harrison Barr – 1920 W. Lincolnway, Room 216
Kirk Elmer Broberg Jr. – 2314 Persons Road, Space 143
John Kenneth Facchinello – 3811 Greenway St.
Justine Marie Gay – 527 Montclair Drive
James Joel Huston – 1221 Converse Ave., Apt. 4
Cory Neil Kysar – 322 W. 17th St.
John Joseph LaFrance – 2401 E. 11th St.
James Franklin Milatzo – 1231 Otto Road (In RV)
William Cossey Miller – 4120 W. Fifth St.
Charles Frederick Moore III – 3321 Douglas St.
James Michael Newcomb – 286 F Quarter Circle Loop
Troy Allen Ostboe – 1719 Central Ave., Room 319
Travis Dale Richardson – 1617 Van Lennen Ave., Apt. 1
Matthew Joseph Ruby – 6950 Wild Bill Court
Cory Joseph Valenta – Transient in Laramie County
John Kenneth Worth (aka Kenneth Roy Gibson) – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Johnn Thomas Woyak – 1774 Otto Road