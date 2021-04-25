The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Alan Lee Bazzle – 2314 Ridge Road
Todd Eric Beene – 3227 Dean Paul Drive
Jonathan Patrick Dohnal – 1621 Evans Ave., Apt. 4
Kenneth J. Fellon – 322 W. 17th St.
Clarence Edward Fisher Jr. – 2524 Deming Blvd., Apt. 1
Jeffrey Jack Jameson – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Terry Lee Jervah – 906 E. 17th St
James Jerome Jibben Jr. – 1920 W. Lincolnway, Room 102
Jeremy Nathan Jorgensen – 3212 Dillon Ave., Unit A
David Robert Land – 209 W. 17th St., Room 125
Timothy James Loghry Sr. – 709 W. Third St.
Stephen James Miller – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Zane Travis Minney – 1870 Century Road (in RV)
Marvin Wesley Montee Jr. – 2832 W. College Drive
Lawrence Moreno – 12700 I-80 Service Road, Space 16
Kevin James Olson – 6110 Laramie St. and 900 Cahill Drive
Nicholas Eugene Romero – 4735 Mountain Road, Apt. 202
Phillip Jay Scales – 3819 Greenway St., Space 10
Wayne Lee Schmidt – 2205 Gordon Road, Space 26
Colten Michael Sheets – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Cory Joseph Valenta – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Brent Ugene Wall – 421 E. 18th St., Apt 17