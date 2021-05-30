The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Steven Harris Babcock – 322 W. 17th St.
Cory Alan Bailey – 1293 Road 154, Burns (RV)
Alan Lee Bazzle – 5018 Vosler Place
David Jeffrey Collver – 322 W. 17th St.
James Herbert Coulter – 3800 E. Lincolnway, Room 102
David Allan Dedo – 6901 Military Road
Juan Felipe Antonio DeLeon – 1508 E. 13th St.
Amanda Lynn DeMoss – 3829 Greenway St., Space 15
Joseph Ramos Espinosa – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Jake Andrew Ettestad – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 14
Cody Wesley Garrett – 1995 Treadway Trail (RV)
Paul Henry Gifford – 802 W. Pershing Blvd. (basement)
Jericho Allan Housman – 1109 W. 21st St.
Laverne Eugene Huffer – 207 Medicine Bow Ave.
Jeffrey Jack Jameson – Transient in Laramie County
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 1735 Westland Road, Room 140
Gordon Lacy Libby – 209 W. 17th St., Room 129
Danny Daron Martinez – 1504 Stinson Ave.
William Cossey Miller – 1529 Hellwig Road, Lot 15
Zane Travis Minney – 51 I-25 Service Road, Space 58
Joseph Cody Murphy – 322 W. 17th St.
Jack Bruce Ornelas – 719 Broken Wheel Court
Daniel John Rivera – 362 Snyder Ave.
Richard Anthony Saiz – 1100 W. Lincolnway, Room 86
Wayne Lee Schmidt – 112 Derr Ave.
Colten Michael Sheets – 517 W. Fifth St.
Wayne Snelling – 3519 McComb Ave. (basement)
Branden Michael Thibodeau – 1508 Persons Road, Apt. 4
Cory Joseph Valenta – 2832 W. College Drive
Vincent Shawn Washington – Transient in Laramie County
Gary Wes Watson – 6339 Prairie Hills Drive