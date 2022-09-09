...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Gabriel Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.
CHEYENNE – Documents charging a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force have been filed in Laramie County District Court.
Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day. The WHP apparently learned about a pending Cheyenne Police Department investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, the Highway Patrol said.
Testerman's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in front of Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. Testerman waived a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Sept. 7, automatically binding the charges over from Laramie County Circuit Court.
If convicted, Testerman faces up to 150 years in prison. Each count of first-degree sexual assault carries a possible sentence of five to 50 years of incarceration, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to court papers.
Both redacted and unredacted affidavits of probable cause, which describe the details of the case, are currently in a confidential court file.
The case is being prosecuted by Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office. A motion filed Aug. 29 by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove asking for Erramouspe's appointment said her office had "determined there are multiple conflicts of interest" that prevented its staff from prosecuting the case.
Laramie-based attorneys Tom Fleener and Devon Petersen entered their appearance for Testerman on Aug. 31, according to court documents.
Testerman bonded out of jail following an Aug. 31 initial appearance, according to a jail official. His bond had been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
One of Testerman's bond conditions was a requirement to "turn over firearms and weapons" to CPD, court documents say. He was also ordered to stay away from alleged victims in the case.
On Sept. 7, Petersen filed a motion to limit public access to the probable cause affidavit in the case, saying there was information in it "that would do substantial injury to the public interest of holding a fair jury trial, as well as to the privacy interest of the defendant and the alleged victims, and the interest in nondisclosure resulting from such substantial injury outweighs the public right of access."
Petersen cited news releases issued by the Highway Patrol and CPD following Testerman's arrest, as well as "substantial" statewide news coverage from multiple news outlets over the preceding week, including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The state did not object to the motion, according to the document.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.