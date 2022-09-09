Gabriel Testerman jail photo

Gabriel Testerman is seen in a picture provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Testerman is a sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but has been on administrative leave since May 2 pending a Laramie County criminal investigation, according to WHP. He was arrested Aug. 30.

CHEYENNE – Documents charging a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force have been filed in Laramie County District Court.

Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day. The WHP apparently learned about a pending Cheyenne Police Department investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, the Highway Patrol said.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

