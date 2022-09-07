CHEYENNE – With sexually transmitted infections an increasing concern across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging prevention strategies and testing for residents.

Comparing 2021 reported cases with those from 2020 shows Wyoming experienced a 23.6% increase in chlamydia cases, a 33.5% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 35.5% increase in syphilis cases. To date in 2022, statewide, there have been approximately 982 cases of chlamydia, 175 cases of gonorrhea and 35 cases of syphilis reported.

