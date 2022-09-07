...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Sexually transmitted infections an increasing concern in Wyoming
CHEYENNE – With sexually transmitted infections an increasing concern across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging prevention strategies and testing for residents.
Comparing 2021 reported cases with those from 2020 shows Wyoming experienced a 23.6% increase in chlamydia cases, a 33.5% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 35.5% increase in syphilis cases. To date in 2022, statewide, there have been approximately 982 cases of chlamydia, 175 cases of gonorrhea and 35 cases of syphilis reported.
The most commonly diagnosed STI in Wyoming is chlamydia. Of the 2021 chlamydia infections reported in Wyoming, 24% occurred in 15- to 19-year-olds, 41% in 20- to 24-year-olds and 27% in 25- to 34-year-olds.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the increased rates are unfortunate. “If left untreated, these infections can cause long-term pelvic or abdominal pain, an increased risk of getting HIV, infertility, pregnancy complications, stillbirth and infant death,” she said.
Harrist noted overall STI testing was down in 2020 and 2021 compared to previous years, resulting in potentially undiagnosed and untreated STIs in Wyoming.
STI prevention strategies include:
Abstaining from all types of sexual contact
Getting tested before starting a new sexual relationship
Before having sexual contact, asking potential sexual partners if they have been tested since their last sexual partner
Choosing lower-risk types of sexual contact
Consistent and correct condom use with sexual contact
Limiting the number of sexual partners
Routine testing for STIs
Leslie Fowler, Communicable Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, reminded residents that testing for STIs, HIV and viral hepatitis can be important.
“While STIs sometimes make their presence known through symptoms like itching, burning, discharge or visible sores, most people have no symptoms,” she said. “Also, many people are not aware that while these infections often occur in the genitals, they can also occur in the throat and rectum, so it’s important to ask your provider about extra-genital or three-site testing to identify these infections, as all untreated STIs can have serious health consequences.”
WDH offers detailed STI information, free condom resources, low or no-cost testing, at-home testing options and STI treatment through the www.KnoWyo.org website.