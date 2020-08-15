CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking feedback on the details and recommendations related to Cheyenne’s Long-Range Transportation Plan, called Connect 2045.
Connect 2045 provides a long-term multimodal vision for the city of Cheyenne and the surrounding areas, according to a news release. When adopted, Connect 2045 will function as a road map for future transportation investments throughout the MPO planning area, which includes the city, surrounding Laramie County and WYDOT highways.
Additional participation and input from the residents of Cheyenne and Laramie County are critical to the success of this project. Since June, the planning team has been refining the project vision and goals, and identifying recommendations within the MPO planning area, and is ready to present those recommendations to the public.
This is the final opportunity in this round of public input to help guide the planning team by providing feedback on the project recommendations for all modes of travel, including car, bike, pedestrian, transit and freight.
To view the Virtual Open House recording, view web maps of the recommendations and provide comments, go to www.plancheyenne.org/transportation/plancheyenne-cheyennne-area-master-plan/.
If you were not able to attend the Virtual Open House on Aug. 4, the presentation is posted, and comments will be accepted via the website through Tuesday, Aug. 18.