CHEYENNE – Shawna Goetz was appointed as the acting clerk for the Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday by Chief Justice Michael Davis.
Goetz has been with the court since 2014, and will be replacing Patty Bennett, who is leaving the court to take a position with the public defender’s office in Laramie.
The office will plan on running with two clerks instead of the usual three in the meantime.
“The judicial branch is making every effort to achieve budget cuts that these economic times demand of all of state government,” Davis said in a prepared statement. “And we appreciate our clerks’ willingness to make the extra effort to continue this important work with fewer resources.”