CHEYENNE – For many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming, the shed antler and horn hunting collection closure is approaching.
The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming begins Jan. 1 at midnight. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
The regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns on public land, such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, state lands and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission owned or administered lands west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin, and some land west of Laramie, from Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 1 of each year. A map of the closure area is available online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/StatewideAntlerMapRegions.pdf.
Collect means to search for, locate, stockpile or possess shed antlers and horns of big game animals on public land or attempt to do this during the closed season. A violation includes fines, forfeiture of shed antlers and horns, loss of hunting and fishing privileges and other Game and Fish violations. Also, it is illegal to enter the private property of any person to collect antlers or horns without the permission of the owner of the property or person in charge of the property, regardless of the time of the year.
To report shed antler or horn collection violations, call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or text keyword WGFD and message to TIP411 (847-411). Violations may also be reported online at the Game and Fish website.
From staff reports