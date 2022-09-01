CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has had several cats become sick with feline panleukopenia, and it's implementing intake diversion strategies to help prevent continued spread within the building here, officials from the organization said Wednesday.
Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea and possibly death. It's spread when a cat or kitten comes into contact with infected feces, vomit, nasal discharge and other bodily excretions. It doesn't affect people or other types of animals, such as dogs.
Over the past six weeks, nearly 200 stray cats and kittens have come into the shelter, none of which came with any history of vaccination.
Illness such as feline panleukopenia spreads quickly in an animal shelter setting, and requires additional protective measures for cleaning and intake to help decrease the spread. During a visit to the shelter on Wednesday, signs indicating caution could be seen.
As of Wednesday, the shelter implemented intake diversion strategies for cats, and it asked in a news release for help. For any owners needing to surrender their cat, keep your cat home for the next week while the shelter quarantines the existing population. All stray cats that are healthy and uninjured should be left in their location, as they are most likely already owned or cared for.
If you find underage kittens and determine for certain their mother isn't around, you are encouraged to contact the shelter to be set up as a foster home for those kittens. The shelter will provide necessary supplies and resources to support the care of the kittens in your home until they are old enough to be adopted.
The shelter is still open for phone calls. The quarantine time for panleukopenia is a minimum of 14 days, increasing the average stay and cost of care per cat by almost 30%.
The shelter's cat housing has been categorized according to risk, exposure and symptoms, with specific cleaning and handling protocols. Any cats that are sick are being treated with supportive care, including subQ fluids, antibiotics and anti-nausea medications, while all other housing areas are being monitored and quarantined.
Supplies are needed to help during the quarantine period, including disposable litter boxes or cardboard flats, bleach, disposable medical gowns, gently used towels and blankets, and kitten food. These items are on the group's Amazon wish list, available via cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
Monetary donations also help to offset the additional cost of care for housing cats for an extended period and for any additional medical supplies. And, of course, you can also support the shelter by volunteering or adopting an available feline.