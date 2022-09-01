Beatrice the cat

Domestic shorthair mix Beatrice peers between the bars at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Wednesday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has had several cats become sick with feline panleukopenia, and it's implementing intake diversion strategies to help prevent continued spread within the building here, officials from the organization said Wednesday.

Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea and possibly death. It's spread when a cat or kitten comes into contact with infected feces, vomit, nasal discharge and other bodily excretions. It doesn't affect people or other types of animals, such as dogs.

