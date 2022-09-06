CHEYENNE – After a week of quarantine and cat intake diversion, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hasn't had any new cases of feline panleukopenia since Friday, according to a Tuesday news release from the shelter.

Shelter Medical Director Tessha Winsch, DVM, immediately implemented an outbreak management plan to help prevent the spread and to provide supportive care to any sick cats.

