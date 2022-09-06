...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428,
429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather
zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts
to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Apple, pictured, tested positive for feline panleokopenia and was in critical condition, but she responded to treatment administered by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She was recently moved from an isolation room and will be ready for adoption following a quarantine period. Courtesy of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter
An isolation room for cats sick with feline panleokopenia (FP) at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – After a week of quarantine and cat intake diversion, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter hasn't had any new cases of feline panleukopenia since Friday, according to a Tuesday news release from the shelter.
Shelter Medical Director Tessha Winsch, DVM, immediately implemented an outbreak management plan to help prevent the spread and to provide supportive care to any sick cats.
"As of right now, we are seeing success in our plans to manage exposure in the building, and will hopefully be able to start lifting quarantines next week," Winsch said in the release.
Last week, there were three confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia and more than 10 additional suspected cases. As of Tuesday morning, all of the cats in critical care had recovered, and several will be ready to move on to their adoptive homes, the shelter reported.
Shelter staff said they were grateful for the community support, help with limiting the intake of cats and donations for their care. The shelter is still diverting the intake of cats through Sept. 15, and will update the public as soon as scheduled intake appointments resume.
Cats will be made available as they’ve completed quarantine and have been medically cleared. Currently, one cat is ready to be adopted; the shelter hopes to have more as the week continues.
For those interested in helping, the shelter is still asking for monetary donations and also has a wishlist of items needed to support the cat population during the quarantine period.
The shelter will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Oct. 1 for both cats and dogs, and encourages the community to participate. Vaccinations are the first defense against illness like feline panleukopenia. For more information, visit cheyenneanimalshelter.org or call 307-632-6655.