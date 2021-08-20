"As much as we could probably still hash out some number and such, I just don't have people," Castaneda said.
The shelter "will continue to offer sheltering services for impounded and stray animals for the near future while the parties continue to work on contract terms," according to a Friday news release.
"We've never wanted this to be contentious or anything, but we've been saying for three years we need more money, and it just hasn't really gone anywhere, and this is what it came down to is a staff who became afraid," Castaneda said.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said the city was disappointed by the announcement. In July, the city approved a six-month contract with the shelter for $425,000, half of its $850,000 request for fiscal year 2022.
"So, we were very much hopeful that they would continue to provide the services as they were contracted," Collins said. "We're not sure exactly how we're going to respond to that, but I've been meeting with the county commissioners, and we're working on a response jointly as to how we would move forward if the shelter chooses not to do this anymore."
Those in need of animal control services within the city should call the Cheyenne Police Department's non-emergency number at 307-637-6524. For animal control services in the county, call the sheriff's non-emergency number at 307-633-4700.
The shelter, located at 800 Southwest Drive, is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Public walk-through kennel hours are 3 to 5:30 p.m. Adoptions are done only by appointment, after an application has been approved.
Fees for animal reclaims remain the same. The shelter will continue to accept owner surrenders, and will also continue offering community services, such as low-cost spaying and neutering and the feral cat and barn cat programs.