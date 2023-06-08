Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board discussed a petition related to parental decisions and classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation at its work session Tuesday night.

The petition is titled “Parental Rights in Education” and was submitted by citizens of the school district. The petition seeks to ban district staff from instructing K-12 students on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. It also outlines procedures that would “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the care and control of their children.”

