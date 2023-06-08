...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in western Nebraska, Banner and
Scotts Bluff. In southeast Wyoming, Goshen and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water
over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Grange and Harrisburg.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board discussed a petition related to parental decisions and classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation at its work session Tuesday night.
The petition is titled “Parental Rights in Education” and was submitted by citizens of the school district. The petition seeks to ban district staff from instructing K-12 students on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. It also outlines procedures that would “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the care and control of their children.”
Some of the procedures would require SCSD1 to notify parents about changes to a student’s mental, emotional or physical health. The petition also included provisions that would give parents the option to withhold consent for any mental or physical health care offered by the school to their child.
The language of the petition was taken from a bill proposed in the Wyoming Senate during this year’s legislative session. However, the bill did not pass the House of Representatives.
Board member Clint Krumm expressed concerns about the wording of the petition regarding instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing it was too broad.
“What about ‘mom and dad’ roles? Does that fall under something we can’t talk about?” Krumm asked. “It’s not speaking to one sexual orientation … it says you cannot talk about any sexual orientation, even if it’s a traditional standpoint.”
The petition requests the board conduct a second reading, discussion and formal vote on the proposed policy at the next regular board meeting Tuesday, June 20. Views of staff and the public are considered, and board members may submit changes to the proposed policy.
The school board is not required to adopt the policies outlined in the petition, and must present it for further discussion and a vote only if they decide to continue considering the petition.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s work session was the possibility of SCSD1 offering a combined softball program with Sheridan County School District 2. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said a survey of SCSD2 students showed over 30 students from the other district would be interested in participating in a joint softball program. However, Kilbride said that more in-depth discussion between the two districts is needed, and he had concerns about supporting such a program financially.
“This board would have to work with the SCSD2 board and say, ‘Are we all in agreement that I'm putting in this amount of money?’ And it’s going to be a joint effort,” Kilbride said. “That’s a real consideration as a taxpayer.”
Another item on the agenda was the possibility of increasing the salaries of the district’s Activities Directors, who also hold other roles within the district, such as coaches. The board’s consensus was that hiring multiple full-time Activities Directors would likely be too expensive. Kilbride estimated that each would cost the district around $100,000, including salary and benefits, to hire.