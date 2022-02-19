CHEYENNE – Jeff Barnes wants people to know he’s not a politician – he’s a cop.
Barnes, the most recent candidate to enter the county sheriff’s race, joined the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2017. He and his wife, Cathy, chose to move to the county because they’d fallen in love with it after visiting friends in the area for 20 years, he said.
After serving as a resident deputy in the eastern and western parts of the county, Barnes retired in last summer. He also spent about six months as a public information officer for the department.
He decided to run for sheriff, he said, because he wants to help preserve the rural lifestyle many people move to Laramie County to experience.
“We want to maintain the values that they have here. I think it’s extremely important,” Barnes told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Coming from St. Louis, I witnessed firsthand how lawlessness can absolutely destroy a city. I’ve seen good neighborhoods go into decline because of the criminal activity and the laws not being enforced.”
Barnes spent 21 years in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, serving in multiple roles before ultimately being appointed as commander of operational planning and emergency management.
Rather than join the current field of Republican sheriff’s candidates, Barnes has chosen to run as an independent. He said he believes strongly that the position of sheriff should not be partisan, and that politics should not come into play.
“I will not be obligated to anybody except for the citizens of Laramie County, and if they don’t like the job I’m doing, they can grab me by the scruff of the neck and remove me from office,” Barnes said. “But I truly feel that the sheriff should impartially enforce the laws, no favoritism, and the department should be run efficiently.”
Not choosing a party means an extra hurdle – collecting signatures from 892 registered voters before Aug. 29, the county’s filing deadline for independent candidates. While he doesn’t necessarily think it’s fair to require some candidates to collect hundreds of signatures and not others, Barnes said he sees it as an opportunity to campaign face-to-face.
Because he’s running as an independent candidate, Barnes won’t appear on primary election ballots on Aug. 16.
When asked if foregoing a primary race factored into his decision to run as an independent, he said he’s always been conservative- leaning. He reiterated his belief that the position should be nonpartisan, adding that “every single person I’ve spoken to so far in the county agrees wholeheartedly.”
Barnes joins current Laramie County Detention Capt. Don Hollingshead, former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and retired CPD officer Boyd Wrede in the race to replace longtime Sheriff Danny Glick, who is retiring at the end of 2022.
Hollingshead, Kozak and Wrede are all running as Republicans.
Background
Barnes said he served 32 years with the Air Force: four years active duty and 28 years with the Missouri Air National Guard. While deployed to Ali Air Force Base in southern Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he directed fire and rescue forces in fire department operations.
He said that he was embedded for 26 months with the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan; Bagram Air Base, Iraq; and Mozul Provisional Headquarters, Iraq. He worked on criminal investigations, counterterrorism and intelligence gathering.
Later, he managed security operations at Saint Louis Science Center, and was general manager for Hudson Security in St. Louis.
Barnes also holds a master’s degree in business and organizational security management from Webster University.
If elected, one of Barnes’ main priorities would be to “lead from the front,” encouraging transparency and accountability within the department, and connections with residents.
He pointed to his slogan: “In Touch, Informed, Involved.”
“If I am sheriff, I will be the (public information officer) for the department. I will be the face of the department,” especially when a critical incident occurs, he said.
Recruitment and retention at the sheriff’s office is also critical: there are 32 vacancies, and about 13 are patrol deputy positions, he said. Being short-staffed affects a multitude of things, including response times and the quality of investigations.
“People look at visibility and being proactive – it is incumbent that we get up to full strength,” Barnes said.
The sheriff’s office has a morale and culture problem, he said, and hiring and retaining employees is an issue because the pay isn’t competitive.
“Workplace culture can be transformed with the right leadership. I intend to lead from the front and roll up my sleeves to work alongside our deputies,” Barnes said in an email. “I understand the importance of partnering with officers to provide mentorship, additional training and support.”
Barnes wants to encourage deputies to get out into the community and engage with residents, and said he’ll practice what he preaches by being present himself throughout sheriff’s office operations.
It’s frustrated him his entire career, he said, that management never seems to listen to rank-and-file members of organizations.
“The rank and file have excellent ideas. If you’ve got a great idea, I will certainly commend you ... I won’t take credit for any of that. And, by golly, if it’s fabulous, and we can do it, we’re going to implement it to improve the morale and to improve the service to the citizens of Laramie County,” he said.
Barnes also wants to reinstate the reserve deputy program, which would help bolster the sheriff’s office’s numbers.
As sheriff, Barnes also feels he’d be able to strengthen the relationship between his office and other law enforcement agencies, especially the Cheyenne Police Department – a vital issue, as many of the same people who commit crimes in the city of Cheyenne commit crimes out in the county, he said.