CHEYENNE – After successfully introducing the National Night Out during his time as the chief of the Cheyenne Police Department, Sheriff Brian Kozak has brought the program to the county, as well.

Residents of Laramie County and deputies both said this was a unique opportunity for people to meet the people responsible for patrolling and protecting their community in a social setting.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus