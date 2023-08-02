CHEYENNE – After successfully introducing the National Night Out during his time as the chief of the Cheyenne Police Department, Sheriff Brian Kozak has brought the program to the county, as well.
Residents of Laramie County and deputies both said this was a unique opportunity for people to meet the people responsible for patrolling and protecting their community in a social setting.
"We're just like everybody else," said Undersheriff Chance Walkama. "We have families that go to the same schools. We're all a part of the same thing."
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office held these events at several locations across the county Tuesday evening, including the Little Bear Inn, RD Bar and Grill in Burns, Healthworks and the West Winds Mobile Home Community.
"(It started) to get the (Cheyenne Police Department) involved in the community, because the feedback I was getting was that they were not," Kozak told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "What's great about it is that we don't have to do anything, we just say, 'Hey, can you plan a party?' and we'll show up."
West Winds Mobile Home Community
Kozak said that at the West Winds Mobile Home Community, in particular, it felt necessary for residents to get an opportunity to meet deputies one-on-one.
"We have a lot of calls there, so a lot of people ask, 'Why are you doing it there for?'" he said. "There's a lot of people that live there that want our assistance in making sure crime stays out of that place."
Jeff Dabb, a maintenance worker in the mobile home community, said the event largely went over well with community members. Dabb said he's been the go-to barbecue expert at West Winds since well before he worked there, so, naturally, he helped out with the event.
"I like to keep my law enforcement partners friendly," Dabb said Tuesday evening. "We had a pretty good turnout here tonight, even with the rain. ... There's a lot of people that have a bad outlook on police and sheriffs, that they're just out to get anybody there is, and that's really not the case."
Amy and Wade Blunn also attended the West Winds event and, until a few months ago, didn't need to speak to law enforcement much. They felt like this was one of the first efforts LCSO has made, in recent memory, to make a personal connection with the community they serve.
"It's been longstanding that we, people in the county, can know who can show up when we do have a call, if we do have a call," Amy said. "Just to be able to know who they are."
She said meeting the deputies at the event gave her more confidence in her local law enforcement.
"That's a great group of guys right there," she said.
"It's good to see the sheriff's department," Wade added. "I've been here, we've been here, for 30 years. The sheriff – we didn't vote for him – but he is a man of his word. He's getting out there, getting these guys. Their presence in the community, since he's been elected, since he took office in January, has increased 100-fold."
Kyle Tanner, a West Winds resident, thought it would be a good opportunity for his three young children to meet and speak to the deputies personally.
"We thought it'd be good to get the kids out," Tanner said. "To let them see what the officers like to do, what your firefighters like to do, as far as how they help their community and what they like to do for their community, too. So yeah, we thought it was a good learning experience for them to come out here and see them."
Not just deputies
Laramie County Fire Authority Fire Chief Jason Caughey said they got involved in the events because the agency wanted to raise awareness of its need to recruit more volunteers to the county's fire districts.
"All the fire districts in the county struggle with continued attraction (of volunteers)," Caughey said. "Most all of us are volunteer organizations. (We need) more community participation. There's many roles that they can participate in with our organizations. (People should) just understand that the financial burdens that are associated with trying to run a fire department as our community grows and the service drills that are needed cost money, it's hard to do so."
At multiple events, members of Laramie County Fire Authority brought fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles for the public to see. At Little Bear Inn, multiple fire trucks, including a refurbished amphibious engine capable of traversing through water for flood relief, were staffed by college-aged volunteers. These volunteers signed up for a program to get their tuition to Laramie County Community College covered in exchange for volunteer service.
'Catch a Fugitive,' round two
At Little Bear Inn, Kozak brought back his popular online series "Catch a Fugitive" for a second episode. Broadcasting live from the restaurant, Kozak had Chief Deputy of Operations Aaron Veldheer read off a list of names from LCSO's top 10 most wanted list. They enlisted an employee, Karen, to put a coin in their "clinko" machine to land on the name of a fugitive whose name and charges they would broadcast online.
"Remember, everybody, these folks are innocent until proven guilty," Veldheer said, giving a disclaimer to the audience. "Also, we're filming this on Aug. 1, so if you see these people later on, don't contact them. They may have already been arrested or may still be wanted, so contact us through the sheriff's office or police department."
The coin landed on Charles Swank, who is wanted for probation violation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
"We want you to turn yourself in to the jail," Kozak said into a camera that was broadcasting live on Facebook.
The camera panned to a group of deputies gathered beside the game board. Kozak warned the fugitive that these deputies would be looking for them.
The game, based on last month's first episode, has become a hit online. Community members gathered at the event chanted "catch a fugitive" live with Kozak to show their support.
