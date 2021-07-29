CHEYENNE – Two Cheyenne residents are in custody following a Thursday morning pursuit, according to a news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
The pursuit started shortly after 11:13 a.m. when the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle headed toward Wyoming that was possibly involved in felony theft in Nebraska. A trooper located the car east of Cheyenne near mile marker 391 on Interstate 80. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
The driver of the stolen vehicle fled west from the trooper on Interstate 80 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The pursuit left the highway at exit 386 near the Antelope Truck Stop before going off-road and through an adjacent pasture. The pursued vehicle drove through several right-of-way fences before entering Wyoming Highway 213 and driving north toward Burns.
The vehicle left the road just south of Burns before coming to a stop. The occupants got out of the car and fled on foot. A short time later, the driver was located hiding in a tree and taken into custody without further incident. The passenger was found lying in an adjacent field and also taken into custody without further incident.
The driver was identified as Charles M. Carsten, 33, of Cheyenne. The passenger was identified as Claudia M. Galvan, 36, of Cheyenne.
Carsten was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic-related offenses. Galvan was charged with interference with a peace officer, a warrant for failing to pay child support and possession of a controlled substance.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Burns EMS, Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Fire District 2 with this incident.