CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a local teen girl, who is considered missing and at risk.
Talyia Jayde Bucuren, who goes by TJ, was last contacted Saturday, March 14. She’s 16 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. According to a news release, she was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, black hoodie and white high tops, and was carrying a black mesh backpack.
She is believed to have an iPhone with a pink and gold glitter case with her. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Sgt. Burch at 307-633-4763.