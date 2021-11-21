CHEYENNE – Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday following the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse shot three individuals who attacked him and, he said, tried to kill him.
Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and reckless endangerment charges in the fatal shootings of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.
James Barth, conservative candidate for Laramie County sheriff, issued the following statement on Saturday:
"The jury deliberated carefully and thoroughly and decided that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and was found not guilty of all charges and was released from custody forthwith. This case was conducted by a legal court with a jury of Americans. Evidence presented was clear that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
"The prosecution poorly constructed a case that stated that no one should be able to defend themselves when attacked with deadly force. The prosecution failed, and justice was served.
"Citizens across the nation followed this case in support of the defense and their own Second Amendment rights. Many were concerned that, in spite of unquestionable evidence, that fear of mob reprisals would influence the jury. This fear has evidenced itself in other high-profile cases, and cities burned and citizens were killed. Thankfully, this judge and jury did not cave to the woke mob culture that is pervasive in our legal system.
"We have seen today that justice was served and the justice system avoided placing an otherwise innocent man in prison.
"Let’s never forget that our men in women in law enforcement will stand strong to serve and protect, and that our nation’s laws prevailed today, and, in fact, justice was served."
Barth, a constitutional Republican candidate, said he supports citizens’ rights to self-defense and a fair and speedy trial. He pledges to protect all citizens' constitutional rights.