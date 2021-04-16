CHEYENNE – Through the use of DNA technology, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department hopes to discover the identity of Baby John Doe, an infant found dead just west of Cheyenne more than 30 years ago.
Earlier this week, the department announced it had reopened the cold case from 1988 and plans to partner with Texas laboratory Othram to use “forensic-grade genome sequencing and forensic genealogy” to generate new leads, according to a Monday news release.
Founded in 2018, Othram is “the first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence,” with its scientists working to recover trace amounts of human DNA from degraded or contaminated materials, according to its website.
The department is seeking $5,000 in funding from the community. Using the Othram-linked crowdfunding site dnasolves.com, the department had raised nearly $1,500 as of Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff’s department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said Laramie County is just the latest law enforcement agency to try to use DNA to identify the body of a long-deceased person. He said the testing could help investigators identify relatives of the baby through consumer DNA databases, like AncestryDNA or 23andMe.
“We feel that it could give us some additional leads to at least take a look and find out who the mother was, and the reasoning for discarding the baby,” Barnes said.
The department has “evidentiary material” that has been refrigerated since 1988, he said.
“If we have to have the body exhumed, we have those processes already in place to do so,” Barnes added.
Baby John Doe was found Feb. 28, 1988, in a drain culvert near Happy Jack Road and McKinney Drive. A couple found him wrapped in a blanket and immediately notified law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s department.
An autopsy showed the baby had air in his lungs and stomach, which indicated he was born alive. His death was ruled a homicide, and law enforcement agencies pursued many leads and canvassed regional hospitals, schools and F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the department said.
An Associated Press article published in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in March 1988 said investigators estimated the baby was born shortly before he was abandoned, and that he may have been in the culvert up to two months before he was found.
Baby John Doe was 6.5 pounds when he was discovered, investigators said at the time, and was described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He is buried in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens, 4701 Christensen Road.
Even early in the investigation, sheriff’s department investigators were frustrated by the case’s lack of progress.
“It’s going lousy,” Detective Mark Hollenbach told the AP in March 1988. “Most of the leads that have come in we have been able to close out in a day or two.”
By that time, the investigation had been “expanded to collect information from hospitals, midwives and abortion clinics across Wyoming and in parts of Colorado and Nebraska,” reporter Jim Angell wrote.
Hollenbach said at the time that he believed the baby’s mother was a Cheyenne resident, and possibly “an unwed teenager,” though they weren’t excluding other possibilities.
“We’ve had no luck in contacting the mother yet,” the detective added. “I’m looking forward to meeting her.”
Anyone with information that could move the investigation forward is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Curtis Burch at 307-633-4763. The agency case number is LCSO 88-691, and the case is logged in NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, as UP10781.