CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department will collect unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs on Saturday, Oct. 24 as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Safeway supermarket at 700 South Greeley Highway.
The sheriff’s department has collected more than 2,300 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs since the beginning of the program. The purpose of a drug take-back day is to ensure safe and environmentally friendly disposal and prevent abuse of these drugs.
Drugs that have been collected in the past range from over-the-counter drugs to narcotic prescription pills and liquids. No illegal drugs, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, radioactive materials, pressurized containers or chemotherapy drugs will be accepted.
For more information, contact Lt. Jeff Lambing at 307-633-4761.