CHEYENNE – In conjunction with Laramie County government’s phased reopening plan, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department will begin performing VIN inspections todayWednesday, May 13, with the following guidelines in place.
You can make an appointment to have your VIN inspection completed by calling 307-633-4800. If you show up unannounced without an appointment, your VIN inspection will not be completed. The process will not require you to go into the Sheriff’s Department.
You can also call the Laramie County Dispatch Center at 307-637-6524 to arrange for a deputy to meet you at an address outside the city limits of Cheyenne in Laramie County to perform the VIN inspection. VIN inspections will be performed in a manner that minimizes unnecessary contact with individuals or documents.
Officials ask for the community’s patience and understanding regarding the other services that are not yet currently offered, as they continue to balance the immediate need of these services against the health and safety of the public and department employees during this national pandemic.
Services such as civil process, concealed weapon permitting and fingerprinting services that require close physical contact will be phased in at later dates. Those dates are still unknown, since sheriff’s department staff cannot predict when the COVID-19 threat level to our community will subside.