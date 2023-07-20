CHEYENNE – An older gentleman squares up, cowboy hat framing his face, gun drawn, posed to shoot. A loud bang resounds across gunslinger square and simultaneously a soda can falls, decimated.
This display is a standard in the Cheyenne Gunslingers safety demonstration, prior to their actual show. The performers shoot blanks, but at close range a blank is no joke, and to prove it to the audience the soda cans have to suffer.
“If that were your fingers instead of that pop can, you wouldn’t be writing letters to Aunt Em anytime soon,” Joked Cheyenne Gunslingers Chief Marshal Roger Barnes, nicknamed Lucky.
The Gunslingers explain gun safety in detail to the audience before every show, reassuring them that they use blanks and that their guns are checked and filled with Gunslingers provided blanks only. They also demonstrate the dangers of blanks and explain the boundaries in place to protect everyone.
“We go through the fact that when you walk in you hand your gun to any one of the gunslingers, preferably, you should be showing it to the gunfight Marshal,” Cheyenne Gunslingers Deputy Chief Marshal Pamela Scholiske said. “If any other member asks, you show your gun. You're shooting these people. So the least you can do is show, ‘this is my gun and I can show you that I'm good, too.’”
In all 40 of the years that the Gunslingers have been performing in Cheyenne, they have never injured an audience member, which Barnes attributes to the rules in place.
One of these rules is that performers and viewers cannot cross the rope boundary. If the rope is crossed the show stops until the issue is resolved.
Additionally gunslingers follow strict load and unload rules with their firearms and many do not run any live ammunition through the guns they use for the show. Barnes explains this all in his speech.
“Mostly what I look for, while I'm talking, is to make sure that people are actually paying attention to it,” Barnes said. “I'm watching them, I want to see some eyes, I want to see them looking at me.”
Though gun safety is a serious issue, Barnes' speech is full of fun jokes aimed to hold the attention of the audience.
“You want it to be a little bit serious,” Scholiske said. “But if you get too serious people don't tend to listen sometimes, so it’s better to be a little lighthearted.”
Unfortunately not all gun shows can claim an 100% success rate with audience safety. Three people were injured in Cody Wyoming in 2016 during a gunfight outside of the Irma Hotel. A performer accidentally loaded his gun with the wrong ammunition and shot into the crowd. The perpetrator, Steve Windsor, faced five charges of reckless endangerment.
Winsor’s past felony charges prohibit him from owning or possessing guns. The exception under federal law is “antique firearms,” such as black powder firearms, which Winsor had used in the show.
“It was black powder, you have to actually load each cylinder,” Barnes said. “So it's not like you're putting a cartridge in that has a bullet, you're actually putting the bullet in the cartridge, so they should know that they're loaded.”
Barnes said that a lot of the incidents he’s familiar with involved black powder firearms and a missed firearm check, normally when someone is late to the show. There are different reasons to to use a black powder firearm.
“I do believe that the reason they do that is that they want to stay period-correct,” Barnes said. “I can appreciate that because a lot of those outfits try to reenact gun fights that happen before 1870 … I do also think that part of it is that they don't want to have to go through the federal background checks and things like that, which would probably eliminate a lot of their applicants.”
Incidents like the one in Cody are a good example of the importance of safety procedures in gun shows.
Cheyenne Gunslingers do not use black powder firearms and have to buy their own guns so all participants have gone through a federal background check, said Barnes. They also can only use ammunition provided by the group, so that they know what it is and its capabilities.
The Gunslingers also take safety classes and encourage viewers to take gun safety home with them, handing out pamphlets after the safety demonstration.
“Accidents happen,” Scholiske said. “We talked about safety, we've been very good and we've never had an incident. But we’ve worked really hard to never have one.”
No incidents of injury have occurred, however potentially dangerous accidents have and the gunslingers have been prepared for them. One night, Scholiske went to fire off the shotgun, she was still pulling back on the trigger when it went off.
“I was holding it in a safe manner so that it was behind the bar,” Scholiske said. “I shot the bar, nobody ever got hurt because we try to take those precautions.”
The safety of the show doesn’t interfere with the fun. Unlike gun shows that aim to educate about a time period, the Cheyenne gunslingers aim to entertain and only educate on gun safety.
“The actual gunfights that took place in a lot of these old towns were pretty boring,” Barnes said. “One or two shots it was over. We like to shoot so we write our own scripts and we try to get as much shooting in there as we possibly can.”
The fun skits that the gunslingers perform lead audiences through exciting stories with plenty of action, even the safety demonstration adds in extra shots.
“I think that's what the kids like,” Barnes said. “They like the gunfire, unless they are too young and they don't like the noise, but the junior high aged kids and the grade school aged kids, they like gunfire.”
Though shows depict big gunfights taking out villainous bank robbers and well meaning rubber chickens, the only true victims of the Cheyenne Gunslingers are empty soda cans.