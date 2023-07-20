CHEYENNE – An older gentleman squares up, cowboy hat framing his face, gun drawn, posed to shoot. A loud bang resounds across gunslinger square and simultaneously a soda can falls, decimated.

This display is a standard in the Cheyenne Gunslingers safety demonstration, prior to their actual show. The performers shoot blanks, but at close range a blank is no joke, and to prove it to the audience the soda cans have to suffer.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

