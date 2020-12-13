CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State Parks, Cheyenne Police Department, and Pine Bluffs Police Department will be teaming up again this year for the Cheyenne-area “Shop with a Cop” event on Friday, Dec. 18, according to a news release.
The Shop with a Cop program was started in Laramie County by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association in 2015 and involved the aforementioned law enforcement agencies.
Shop with a Cop, or similar charitable giving events, are happening in almost every community in the state throughout the holiday season, thanks largely to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association. The idea is to have the child shop with a law enforcement officer to build trust with our young people while assisting families in need.
Each Laramie County elementary school selects which student will participate in Shop with a Cop. The child chosen is given $100 to shop for themselves with the officer, deputy or trooper. The staff in each elementary school in Laramie County select the children because they know their needs and stories in their respective buildings. In 2019, the effort was able to raise more than $6,100 for this cause, took 37 students shopping and assisted countless students with free lunches.
School counselors, social workers and faculty are joining officers in donating to this cause. Other businesses and individuals also expressed a desire to contribute to this program, as well.
SWAC also helps fund the “Breakfast After the Bell” program at McCormick Junior High. These programs will keep on going through the remainder of the school year, as long as funds exist. The children are also provided with a complete Christmas meal to take home to their families for a holiday, including a turkey and all the trimmings. The large food bags are coordinated by spouses of the officers, who raised additional funds, bought the food and donated turkeys from the Laramie County Gobbler Gang. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative is also partnering with SWAC throughout the state to ensure each participating child and their families will not go hungry through the holiday season.