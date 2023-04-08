greenway closure

The area of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway that will be closed can be seen in red on the map.

CHEYENNE – Greenway users should expect a short closure starting Monday, April 10, and lasting through Friday, April 14, depending on weather conditions.

Contractors will be replacing the wooden planks on the Greenway bridge that crosses Dry Creek south of Meadowland Drive. 

