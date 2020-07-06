CHEYENNE – On Sunday, July 5, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle traveled on the wrong side of the interstate to attempt to elude troopers. The pursuit came to a stop after a trooper successfully deflated the suspect’s tires by using stop sticks around milepost 17 on Interstate 25.
During the pursuit, a firearm was displayed to the trooper, and shots were fired. The driver and passenger were not injured, and they were taken into custody without further incident.
No law enforcement officers were injured, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead over the case. Highway Patrol referred inquiries about the names of the people involved to DCI, but no one was immediately available Monday for comment.