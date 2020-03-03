CHEYENNE – At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library will host Cheryl White for a presentation and discussion on the Shroud of Turin.
Having dedicated her entire academic career to the Shroud, White is a highly qualified speaker on the subject, and has lectured on Shroud-related topics all around the country. Her presentation will delve into the mysteries of the Shroud, while exploring all of the evidence, stories and legends that have surrounded it throughout history.
White holds a Ph.D. from and is a professor of history at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. She has presented papers at numerous international Shroud conferences and is a board member of the Shroud of Turin Education and Research Association. Throughout her lectures and presentations, White has unpacked the origins of the Shroud and explored the myriad of unanswered questions it continues to generate for historians, scientists and theologians alike.
This presentation is free and open to the public.