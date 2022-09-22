AFTON (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has recently reminded travelers about the Wyoming travel authorization program as the 2022-23 winter season is looming.

Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe. W-TAP includes the Wyoming authorized travel (WAT) and the rolling closure authorization (RCA) programs.

