...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Sign up for winter travel authorization program, WYDOT reminds
AFTON (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has recently reminded travelers about the Wyoming travel authorization program as the 2022-23 winter season is looming.
Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe. W-TAP includes the Wyoming authorized travel (WAT) and the rolling closure authorization (RCA) programs.
The WAT application is open to all drivers and requires justification as to why a driver will need to travel on a closed road, noted a WYDOT news release last week.
Motorists are allowed to select up to seven road segments when applying for WAT. If a closure goes into effect, yet it is safe for limited travel, WYDOT will issue an authorization and drivers will receive an authorization code via email or via the website to travel on authorized sections of highway.
The RCA program is primarily for those with Wyoming driver licenses and allows motorists to drive on roads closed due to a rolling closure. Motorists do not need to provide a travel justification as part of the application process but must agree to the terms of the program.
Returning users should use the same w-tap.wyoroad.info website to update their selected routes, contact information or other account information if needed. Even if no changes are needed, users must confirm they still want to participate in the program each year, the state agency noted.