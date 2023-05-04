CHEYENNE — Cheyenne police say continued parking enforcement downtown has been successful at slowly changing motorist behavior.
In 2022, the Cheyenne Police Department wrote roughly $1,000 less in downtown parking tickets than in 2021, Cheyenne Police Capt. David Janes said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The city, he said, also collected more in ticket revenue than in 2021, for a total of $154,336.25 collected in fiscal year 2021.
Following more lenient enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPD began stricter adherence to parking rules in 2021, Janes said.
“In 2021, we wrote a lot of tickets following COVID,” he said, adding that collection of unpaid tickets was down that year.
In the spring of 2022, the city offered an amnesty period, where increased fees would be waived for a month, before stricter enforcement, including immobilization of vehicles with three or more outstanding tickets with a digital Barnacle device or an old-fashioned boot, would begin.
“After that amnesty period in 2022, we announced that we’d start ‘barnacle-ing’ or booting cars, and in 2022, we wrote roughly $1,000 less tickets than in 2021,” Janes said.
Janes said that he wants motorists to know that if they violate parking regulations downtown, they will get a ticket. However, a $30 ticket will be reduced to $20 if it is paid within two days. The fine increases to $60 after 15 or more days, and after three unpaid tickets, a car will be immobilized.
Less in total tickets written, combined with an increase in paid fines, likely points to changing behavior, Janes said.
“To us, that was a great sign. That means that fewer people were violating parking regulations downtown, but even with fewer people violating parking regulations downtown, the City Treasurer’s office reported a more than $20,000 increase in fines paid,” he said. “That tells me we were able to change behavior; one, in the parking. We were able to get more people to follow the rules downtown, but also, in compliance with paying the tickets.”
Downtown parking is a valuable commodity, Janes said, but the goal is not to raise revenue. It is to keep parking accessible.
“The entire goal of the parking program in Cheyenne is to bring customers downtown by creating parking turnover and gaining that voluntary compliance,” he said.
Some downtown visitors want to park for free, while others want to park directly in front of the business they’re visiting, he said. Business owners want open spots near their storefront, and some visitors only need an hour to park. Others want to stay all day. Those people, Janes said, are encouraged to park in one of two downtown parking garages where the first two hours are free and the entire day is $4.
“There is a constant conflict of goals among people downtown,” he said. “We get this constant conflict of goals, and with the commodity that parking is, it is really important that those spots are not filled all day long.
“If people are going to be downtown all day, we really want them parking in the parking garage, and our parking garage is amazing as far as the price goes,” Janes said. “You are not going to find anywhere in the Front Range where you have two hours free and $4 a day to park.”
Mayor Patrick Collins said the city still has about $233,835 in outstanding parking ticket fines. According to Janes, parking enforcement trucks have access to a “scofflaw” list of violators with more than three outstanding tickets, and the authority to immobilize those vehicles.
“There are 1,986 individuals that make up that list,” Collins said. “Our parking department has done a really good job of identifying people who had large amounts of outstanding tickets … we had lots of people who owed $1,500, $2,000, and collected almost all of those. The majority of the tickets we have left are $30 and $60 tickets.”
Janes said some vehicles on the scofflaw list “just aren’t downtown anymore.”
“A lot of those vehicles that owe huge amounts, we are not finding them, but if (law enforcement) drives by them, their license readers will let them know,” he said. “(Law enforcement) will disable (the vehicles), and we’ve gone as far as to tow a few of those vehicles.”
According to numbers from the beginning of July of 2022 through early March, the city had collected $104,059.94 in parking ticket fees, Janes said, meaning 2023 could be a bigger collection year than 2022.
Again, Janes said he hopes that indicates a long-term change in behavior.
“Our goal of enforcement is not to raise revenue. That is never the goal of enforcement,” Janes said. “The goal is to gain compliance. We can see that with our numbers as well.”