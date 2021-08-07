...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYNENNE – Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will present “The General,” a 1926 silent comedy film starring Buster Keaton, at the old Atlas Theater, on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. along with live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann.
For many years in the early 1900s the Historic Atlas Theater presented silent movies with live music.
This movie was inspired by a true story of an event that happened during the American Civil War: Western & Atlantic Railroad train engineer Johnnie is in Georgia to see the two loves of his life—his fiancée Annabelle Lee and his locomotive The General—when the Civil War begins.
Prior to the film, Susan Skinner, who holds a bachelor’s degree in cinema studies from California State University-Northridge, will offer an introduction.
Reserve your seat early by going online at cheyennelittletheatre.org or calling 307-638-6543, or buy at the door. The cost is $10 per ticket.
This event is a fundraiser for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.