CHEYNENNE – Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will present “The General,” a 1926 silent comedy film starring Buster Keaton, at the old Atlas Theater, on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. along with live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann.

For many years in the early 1900s the Historic Atlas Theater presented silent movies with live music.

This movie was inspired by a true story of an event that happened during the American Civil War: Western & Atlantic Railroad train engineer Johnnie is in Georgia to see the two loves of his life—his fiancée Annabelle Lee and his locomotive The General—when the Civil War begins.

Prior to the film, Susan Skinner, who holds a bachelor’s degree in cinema studies from California State University-Northridge, will offer an introduction.

Reserve your seat early by going online at cheyennelittletheatre.org or calling 307-638-6543, or buy at the door. The cost is $10 per ticket.

This event is a fundraiser for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.

