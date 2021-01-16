CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred in the 2000 block of East Allison Road.
During the early morning hours of Jan. 12, a building at that location was entered. A Lincoln 210 welder and a iPhone 8 were stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.