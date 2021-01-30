CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to a burglary that occurred prior to Jan. 18 in the 7500 block of Spear Road.
A Conex shipping container at that location was entered, and three LED railroad traffic signals were stolen.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.