CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information related to multiple burglaries that occurred in the 600 block of South Greeley Highway.
On Dec. 6, it was reported that units at that location were broken into and numerous items were taken, including:
- 2014 Lincoln 300 HE diesel welder, serial number C1140701383
- One Miller Dynasty 200 DX Welder with water cooling unit and water-cooled tig rig
- One set of keys with a green carabiner
- One AFE Power air filter for a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado
- One extra-large black Carhartt bib
- One set of tan Sorrel size 10.5 winter work boots
- One full Craftsman mechanic toolbox
- One 2.5-ton red Craftsman floor jack
- One silver and red-handled come-along
- One black Western Weed Burner, with hose
- One white 20-gallon propane bottle
- One remote welder with 100 feet of four-wire cable
- One 20-pound red Lind fire extinguisher
- One 50-foot green extension cord
- 200 feet of two-watt cable
- 100 feet of oxygen-acetylene hose
- One oxygen regulator
- One acetylene regulator
- Two C-clamps
- One acetylene torch
- Two seven-inch DeWalt grinders
- One DeWalt die grinder
- One Bosche 4.5-inch grinder
- One DeWalt 4.5-inch grinder
- One Metabo 4.5-inch slim head grinder
- 50 feet of 1.0 welding cable
- One orange Stihl 18-inch chainsaw with orange case
- 2 DeWalt cordless hammer drills
- DeWalt cordless impact driver
- DeWalt cordless Sawzall
- Craftsman tool tray
- Greenlee hydraulic punch set
- Craftsman socket set
- Miscellaneous hand tools
- Approximately 25 blank checks
- A black 2013 Silverado dually was also taken, but has been recovered.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.