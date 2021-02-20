CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police are asking for assistance in locating three firearms taken from a home at about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 near East 12th Street.
Four firearms were stolen from a residence, with one having been recovered by Cheyenne Police. The three remaining firearms are described as follows:
• Savage Stevens pump-action 12-gauge shotgun with a black synthetic stock
• Remington model 597 .22LR semi-automatic rifle with a wooden stock featuring the logo of the National Rifle Association
• Savage Edge 30-06 bolt-action rifle featuring a synthetic stock and a holographic red-dot sight
If you have any information about this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers-Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS, or go online to silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.