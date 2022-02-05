CHEYENNE – On Jan. 27 two suspects, a male and female, were observed stealing merchandise from the Coin Shop on West Lincolnway.

The suspects fled the scene in a red two-door sedan. The total value lost was a felony amount. Cheyenne Police Detectives have since recovered the merchandise, but are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals.

If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.

