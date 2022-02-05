...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte and Central Laramie Counties including
Wheatland and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – On Jan. 27 two suspects, a male and female, were observed stealing merchandise from the Coin Shop on West Lincolnway.
The suspects fled the scene in a red two-door sedan. The total value lost was a felony amount. Cheyenne Police Detectives have since recovered the merchandise, but are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or go online to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.