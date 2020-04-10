CHEYENNE – Melissa Swalla wanted to do something special for her husband Dustin’s birthday Wednesday, but with social distancing due to coronavirus, she knew they wouldn’t be able to have a normal celebration with family and friends.
So instead, she turned to her neighbors, who came out in a big way to help make the day special. As the pair went on their afternoon walk, Dustin was surprised with about 40 handmade signs and posters wishing him a happy birthday.
“It just brought tears to my eyes as I was walking around the neighborhood, just to see people that don’t even know us do something like this to brighten his day,” Melissa said.
She said Dustin’s ideal birthday would be watching basketball, surrounded by family and friends. But knowing that wasn’t an option, Melissa passed out letters to neighbors Sunday with the request that they hang up birthday posters in their windows for his birthday on Wednesday.
Melissa said she was assuming neighbors would simply hang little notes on computer paper in their windows, but “they really ran with it,” she said.
Neighbors took time to wrap up cardboard with wrapping paper, hang up birthday banners and balloons, and write out messages with chalk on the sidewalks. Some even left treats for Dustin and their kids.
“I think he was just blown away, too, and couldn’t believe how many people did it,” Melissa said.
As a couple who just moved into the neighborhood south of Omaha Road and west of Ridge Road, Melissa said this was also a great way to meet their neighbors (from a distance). They have connected with a few of them over social media after posting about the birthday surprise. When things calm down, Melissa said she’d love to have a barbecue or get together with the Silvergate residents who made the day so special.
“I think we hit the jackpot moving to our neighborhood,” Melissa said.
If you see or hear about good deeds happening in your neighborhood, send us an email at news@wyomingnews.com.