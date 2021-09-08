LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is collaborating with Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Humanities to host an economic discussion.

“Wyoming at the Economic Crossroads” is the topic of the virtual event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed and can be accessed from the Wyoming PBS website at www.wyomingpbs.org and from the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wyomingpbs. Craig Blumenshine, Wyoming PBS public affairs producer, will moderate the discussion. The panel will focus on the socioeconomic future of the state of Wyoming.

Panelists are Sen. Cale Case and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; Wyoming Chief Economist Wenlin Liu; and retired Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo.

For more information, call Leslie Waggener, AHC archivist, at 307-766-2557 or lwaggen2@uwyo.edu.

