...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Simpson Institute partners with PBS, Wyo. Humanities for economic discussion
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is collaborating with Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Humanities to host an economic discussion.
“Wyoming at the Economic Crossroads” is the topic of the virtual event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. The event will be livestreamed and can be accessed from the Wyoming PBS website at www.wyomingpbs.org and from the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wyomingpbs. Craig Blumenshine, Wyoming PBS public affairs producer, will moderate the discussion. The panel will focus on the socioeconomic future of the state of Wyoming.
Panelists are Sen. Cale Case and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; Wyoming Chief Economist Wenlin Liu; and retired Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo.
For more information, call Leslie Waggener, AHC archivist, at 307-766-2557 or lwaggen2@uwyo.edu.