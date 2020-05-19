CHEYENNE – After a nine-month search, Recover Wyoming has announced the hire of Wyoming native and longtime Cheyenne resident Milward Simpson as its new executive director.
Simpson has spent a long career in nonprofit leadership and state government service, having previously served as state director for The Nature Conservancy, director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, and manager of the Wyoming Arts Council.
Recover Wyoming was founded in 2010 by Laura Griffith, who previously worked at the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division, and has decided to retire. Recover Wyoming is the first and only federally recognized Recovery Community Organization established in Wyoming, and it plays a key role in assisting people seeking recovery from substance use disorder.
“In its short history, Recover Wyoming has become a highly valued resource for people in the process of recovering from addiction,” Simpson said in a news release. “I am thankful for Laura’s vision, and for the hard work and dedication of the staff, volunteers, peer specialists and board, and I am excited by the opportunity to work to expand on the organization’s accomplishments and to help lead it forward to an even brighter and more impactful future.”
Simpson will begin his new role June 1.
If you or someone in your family is seeking recovery assistance, visit the Recovery Center at 122 W. Lincolnway in Cheyenne, call 307-421-7261 or go online to recoverwyoming.org.