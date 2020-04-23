CHEYENNE – Live musical performances are all but impossible in Wyoming and elsewhere right now, but singer-songwriters across the state are now offering up their talents digitally.
According to news release from the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition, artists associated with the competition will appear in Home Fest, a series of concerts featuring the singers performing in their homes and broadcast live on the competition’s Facebook page.
Each Thursday, starting today, performances begin at 6:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/Wyomingsingersongwriters.
Four singer-songwriters will perform for 30 to 40 minutes and share stories about their songs.
“We’ve got an incredibly diverse and talented bunch of singer-songwriters in Wyoming,” Jon Gardzelewski, the organizer of the concerts, said in the release. “We all thought that perhaps hearing some original Wyoming music would lift some spirits during this tough time.”
Below is the lineup for the next two weeks of HomeFest performances.
Today:
• John Sidle, Jackson: Folk, country and cowboy music.
• Evan Gwin, Laramie: A founding member and co-songwriter of “The Woodpile,” a five-piece group described as “indie folk meets rock band.”
• Leanne Winterholler, Lovell: Up-and-coming Western singer-songwriter from the Bighorn Basin.
• Shawn Ness, Laramie: Western and folk music with the narrative and rhyme of a modern sensibility.
April 30:
• Joey Detrich, Casper
• Jasisikka Nada, Laramie
• Quinn Cerovski, Lander
• Rob Joyce, Laramie