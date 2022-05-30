CHEYENNE – A single-engine plane crashed at around 8 a.m. Monday into a storage unit on Crook Avenue, near Nationway.

The pilot's condition was unknown as of 10 a.m., according to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, but it's believed no one else was onboard, and no one on the ground was injured. A CPD Facebook post described it as an "experimental aircraft."

First-responders from multiple agencies were on the scene, with Cheyenne Fire Rescue working to extinguish a blaze at Cheyenne Storage, 616 Crook Ave.

Farkas said Nationway remains closed eastbound, and residents are asked to remain away from the area so as not to interfere with first-responders.

It's not yet known where the plane originated from or where it was headed, and the identity of the pilot is unknown at this time, as well.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, Farkas said. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to travel to Cheyenne to lead the investigation into what cause the plane to crash.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus