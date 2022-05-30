Firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue work to extinguish a blaze following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning at Cheyenne Storage near Nationway. Courtesy Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page
Firefighters are seen at Cheyenne Storage following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning. Screen shot taken at 9:50 a.m. Monday from StandbyNews2020 on Facebook
Smoke is seen from westbound Nationway following a single-engine plane crash at Cheyenne Storage Monday morning. Photo by Kc "Hollywood" Aaron
The scene of Monday morning's plane crash at Cheyenne Storage is seen from Nationway. Photo by Tony Edwards via Facebook
CHEYENNE – A single-engine plane crashed at around 8 a.m. Monday into a storage unit on Crook Avenue, near Nationway.
The pilot's condition was unknown as of 10 a.m., according to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, but it's believed no one else was onboard, and no one on the ground was injured. A CPD Facebook post described it as an "experimental aircraft."
First-responders from multiple agencies were on the scene, with Cheyenne Fire Rescue working to extinguish a blaze at Cheyenne Storage, 616 Crook Ave.
Farkas said Nationway remains closed eastbound, and residents are asked to remain away from the area so as not to interfere with first-responders.
It's not yet known where the plane originated from or where it was headed, and the identity of the pilot is unknown at this time, as well.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, Farkas said. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to travel to Cheyenne to lead the investigation into what cause the plane to crash.