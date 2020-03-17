CHEYENNE – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of southeast Wyoming beginning early Thursday morning and continuing until Friday morning.
An estimated six to nine inches of snow is projected to hit Cheyenne during the storm, according to the weather service. The storm will likely begin with rain early Thursday morning, around 6 a.m., before transitioning into snow.
"Depending on how much rain drizzle we get, plus the wet snow, if that's able to accrete on any of the power lines or trees, we could be looking at some potential power outages in localized areas," NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Jared Allen said Tuesday.
The storm will become more intense by mid-morning Thursday. Wind gusts could also pick up during the day, with the potential to reach speeds of up to 45 mph.
"Our main higher-impact time frame is essentially from 9 a.m. all the way through about midnight Thursday night," Allen said. "Thursday rush hour is probably going to be OK in the morning, but during the day and during the afternoon and evening commute, it's going to be pretty treacherous."
There is a small chance of snowfall totals reaching up to a foot in Cheyenne, Allen said, but the higher likelihood is of totals settling in the six- to nine-inch range.
While the snow is expected to taper off by late Thursday, the cold weather will continue into the start of the weekend. The Friday morning low is projected to be eight degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind chill will likely be just slightly below zero the same morning.
"We haven't seen these cold temperatures for a while," NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Gerry Claycomb said.
Temperatures aren't projected to rise above freezing levels until Saturday afternoon, Claycomb said. Until the roads clear up following the storm – and especially given the recommended precautions due to the coronavirus – the weather service had one main piece of advice.
"Wednesday night, you could start seeing travel impacts, but definitely by Thursday morning and all day Thursday, it's not a good time to do any traveling," Claycomb said.
While the weather service had fairly high confidence in its projections, the forecast could change slightly as the situation develops Wednesday.