CHEYENNE – One in four women has been affected by domestic violence, a statistic that includes sexual assault survivors. Families and friends suffer the long-lasting effects, as well.
The goal of the sixth annual Rally for Women’s Rights and to Eliminate Violence and Abuse Against Women and Children is to help bring awareness to the prevalent issue of interpersonal violence and to help the Cheyenne community find more ways to help. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, on the steps of the Wyoming Supreme Court, 2301 Capitol Ave.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, agency representatives and supporters will gather at the rally to share current issues, recent preventative information and ways to help survivors of domestic violence.
Grace UMW Social Action Team, along with Zonta Club of Cheyenne and Peak Wellness are coming together to host this event. For more information, call 307-631-8077.