CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department received notification Sunday of another individual testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Laramie County to six.
The individual is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne. The person, who has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive, will be quarantined at home.
Laramie County now has six official cases, all of which are in Cheyenne, according to a news release from the city of Cheyenne.
The announcement comes just a day after county health officials confirmed the county's fifth case in a person in their 20s with no known contact with others who tested positive for the virus.
As of Sunday evening, the state's total number of confirmed cases sat at 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.