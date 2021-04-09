CHEYENNE – Built in 1979, the Cheyenne Municipal Building is in need of extensive updates to get up to code, to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and to increase safety and efficiency, according to Public Works Deputy Director Craig LaVoy.
To accomplish those goals, LaVoy and facility assessor Jamie Winters, from Winters Griffith Architects, presented a sixth-penny sales tax proposal to the City Council at a work session Friday. During the presentation, he laid out two options for fixing a slew of City Hall’s problems: a $23.9 million single-phase proposal that would get the work done quickly, and a $27.3 million proposal with multiple phases that would minimize impacts to city employees in their day-to-day work.
“We've noticed most of the changes (made to City Hall) have been reactive – you know, when the boilers were going down, they replaced the boilers – but looking ahead, this building's 40 years old,” Winters said. “If you want it to last another 40 years, upcoming, there needs to be a proactive approach and a systematic remodel that looks holistically, not only from an ability standpoint, but also a functional standpoint.”
One of the largest issues – mainly due to the liabilities and lack of accessibility – is bringing the Municipal Building up to ADA standards, which includes redoing bathrooms, moving water fountains out of travel paths, installing new, lighter doors and modernizing the elevators.
If accessibility issues are not fixed, some residents may not be able to reach their City Council members or attend public meetings, and the city could be liable for a lawsuit. The ADA requires local governments to make programs and services accessible to people with disabilities.
“We are clearly grossly out of compliance and at risk of a DOJ lawsuit that would require immediate renovation of the building and bringing it up to complete compliance with the ADA,” City Attorney Mike O’Donnell said, adding that it doesn’t matter whether the city has the funding available.
But the laundry list of necessary improvements proposed for the sixth penny doesn’t end there. Winters suggested that additional safety measures should be put in place for the front entry, whether that’s a security guard or camera, and that some departments may need more security measures than others. Additionally, a sprinkler system and upgraded fire alarm system are needed, as well as guardrail replacement in the stairwells, which would both help bring the building up to code.
Winters said, “Life safety is the primary priority that we looked at.”
As for infrastructure, the proposal would include a new roof, gaskets and possibly frames on some windows, an updated electrical system and bringing the electric panels up to code, and technology updates for Zoom calls and council meetings.
“We want to meet code; we want to meet life safety needs,” Winters said. “But it's really – what is the public's impression when they come here to the city offices?”
Council members will hold three more work sessions on sixth-penny proposals next week before finalizing and forwarding a list of requests for this fall's ballot to county commissioners by April 28.