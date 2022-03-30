CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Revenue has announced Laramie County’s sales and use tax rate will increase from 5% to 6% effective this Friday, April 1, which will fund the projects approved by voters in last November’s election.
Nearly $128 million is anticipated to be collected over the next five years by the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County, with the first collection period deposited in June. But if the healthy economy continues to flourish, some government officials said the funding may be collected sooner.
“The city will begin receiving its share of sales tax from the recently approved sixth-penny ballot this coming June,” City Treasurer Robin Lockman told City Council at the start of the year. “I have estimated, based on current sales tax collections, that this tax will be fully collected by early fall of 2026, or a little over four years. However, it may be faster or slower, based on the economy and how much sales tax we receive each month.”
Thirteen propositions were approved by voters last November. Improvements in public safety, infrastructure, roads and community enhancements will be addressed.
But one proposition did fail. Proposition 11 would have funded a gymnastics facility and gymnasium for recreation. But Mayor Patrick Collins said he plans to find a solution for programs at risk in the future. The city’s current Neighborhood Facility on West Seventh Street in south Cheyenne needs many expensive repairs and will instead be demolished to make way for Laramie County School District 1 to build a new Cole Elementary School.
For many of the projects approved by residents, the first steps are already underway.
“The county made the determination that it would be prudent to self-fund, out of reserves, a number of our larger projects to try and stay ahead of inflation as best as possible,” County Commissioner Gunnar Malm said. “And so we have already started on the senior center, the sewer connection to Archer, the EMA storage building, and then we’ll self-fund the fiber loop for IT.”
Lockman said council members came to the same conclusion for some of the sixth-penny sales tax projects approved, and will move forward with funding the construction of three fire stations, buying fire trucks and the cemetery irrigation project. She conducted a cash flow analysis and found there will be enough overages from the fifth-penny sales tax funds to complete proposition goals that are shovel ready, and also help mitigate inflation.
As the tax is continually collected over the next five years, other projects, such as the Greenway expansion, updates to the library, and improvements and maintenance to the downtown area will take place.
“I’m really excited to see these projects that are a commitment for the community to invest in itself get started and underway,” Malm said. “We have some really awesome things going on currently in our community, and I think it’ll be enhanced by these voter-approved projects.”