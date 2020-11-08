LARAMIE – People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing serious eye diseases, yet most do not have sight-saving, annual eye exams, according to a large study conducted by the Wills Eye Hospital in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Wyoming Ophthalmological Society and the American Academy of Ophthalmology are promoting an animated public service announcement highlighting the importance of regular eye exams during the month of November, which is observed as Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month.
Researchers at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia have found that more than half of patients with the disease skip these exams. They also discovered that patients who smoke – and those with less-severe diabetes and no eye problems – were most likely to neglect having these checks.
The researchers reviewed the charts of close to 2,000 patients age 40 or older with type 1 and type 2 diabetes to see how many had regular eye exams. Their findings over a four-year period revealed that:
• 58% of patients did not have regular follow-up eye exams;
• Smokers were 20% less likely to have exams;
• Those with less-severe disease and no eye problems were least likely to follow recommendations; and
• Those who had diabetic retinopathy were 30% more likely to have follow-up exams.
One in 10 Americans have diabetes, putting them at heightened risk for visual impairment due to the eye disease diabetic retinopathy. The disease also can lead to other blinding ocular complications if not treated in time. Fortunately, having a dilated eye exam yearly or more often can prevent 95% of diabetes-related vision loss.
Eye exams are critical as they can reveal hidden signs of disease, enabling timely treatment. This is why the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Wyoming Ophthalmological Society recommend people with diabetes have eye exams annually or more often as recommended by their ophthalmologist, a physician who specializes in comprehensive medical and surgical eye care.