CHEYENNE – After 22 years of cultivating the United Way of Laramie County, Connie Sloan Cathcart is retiring as executive director.
Come share your stories about Connie and her time with United Way on Friday, March 19, at the Blue Community Events Center at World Headquarters, 2300 Chestnut Drive, Cheyenne.
If you would like to submit a written story or a short video ahead of time to share, contact Brittany Ashby at bashby@thealignteam.org.
Due to COVID restrictions, the number of guests is limited. Please RSVP online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805044AA4AE2AA75-connies to attend either the first presentation, from 4-5 p.m., or the second presentation, from 5-6 p.m.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. Masks are required. Cards are also appreciated.