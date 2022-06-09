CHEYENNE – A slower return in energy employment numbers from the losses experienced earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic has held back Wyoming's overall jobs comeback, new statistics from the state show.
On Thursday, the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released its monthly report on such figures. "Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has still not fully recovered from the pandemic, primarily due to slow recovery in the mining industry" (a sector which includes energy), wrote Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division, in an accompanying email.
From the start of the two-plus-year period to recent months, there are now 3,600 fewer jobs in the state, while the mining sector is down by some 4,000, according to the new report. "Other industries, such as retail trade, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services, have more jobs than they did in February 2020. The construction and education and health industries have roughly returned to their pre-COVID levels." This past April, there were 8,200 jobs in oil and gas. That itself was a gain of 1,000 from April 2021.
One plus side of inflation is that sales and use tax collections have been on the rise, as prices also are up.
"May sales and use tax collections from the mining sector were up $3.4 million (+75.5%) year-over-year," Bainer wrote in his email. The total was $7.9 million for this sector last month, he later wrote the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. It is the ninth consecutive month of such year-over-year increases. The sector's percentage gain outpaced any other industry tracked by the state statistics.
Total Wyoming-wide collections rose 20% to $66.8 million, Bainer told the WTE. "This increase in total collections is mostly due to large increases in the retail trade and leisure and hospitality sectors," he wrote in an earlier email to stakeholders. "However, a significant amount of the increase in collections in these industries can be attributed to inflation."