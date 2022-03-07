...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and
Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy,
snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Small Business Administration plans government contracting event
CHEYENNE – The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center will host an online event on government and other contracting as it relates to small firms in the state, the SBA announced.
On March 17, between 8 and about 10 a.m., the federal agency's Wyoming District office and the Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center are holding "the first in a series of Strategic Teaming Alliance Roundtables," SBA announced Monday. This is "designed to assist small businesses in navigating opportunities to do business with the federal government and large prime contractors."
The virtual event will offer details about Northrop Grumman’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent project, according to SBA's news release. Participants will "also hear from representatives of Bechtel, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and Aerojet Rocketdyne as they discuss other key contracting opportunities."
Other such quarterly webinars are planned for June 16, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, according to a website of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network. There is no cost to register.
The Wyoming SBDC Network describes itself as a partnership between the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council and the SBA. It says it offers "business expertise and technical assistance to help you start, grow, reinvent or exit your business."
The Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center, for its part, says it helps firms in the state to "identify and secure federal, state and local government contracting opportunities."