CHEYENNE – Americans continue to feel the impact of international supply chain disruptions, which have left some store shelves sporadically empty.
As compared to big box stores or larger companies, small businesses in Cheyenne may be avoiding the worst of it by selling mainly American-made or locally sourced products. But they haven’t made it out completely unscathed.
Emily Reisdorfer, owner of Indigo Buffalo, hasn’t had any trouble getting the U.S.-sourced turquoise that’s a staple of her business. The trouble came when she tried to branch out into things like food and beauty products to create curated gift boxes for the holidays.
Reisdorfer said she placed orders with 11 different vendors on Nov. 10. While processing time is typically two to three days, on Tuesday, every single one of these orders was still processing.
“We’ll be OK with our turquoise – we’ll have plenty of variety, and whatever anybody needs, I can get. But as far as trying to branch out or do anything new right now, I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” Reisdorfer said.
As Black Friday and Small Business Saturday quickly approach, and still without the products she ordered, Reisdorfer has decided to host a pop-up with locally made art and other offerings.
“I think that’s going to be our direction moving forward, because I don’t know how long this supply chain stuff is going to last,” she said.
Prairie House Home Goods owner Angela Harvey said her store hasn’t been affected much by supply chain issues. Still, there are a few products that have lately proved challenging to get, such as candles that come in glass holders.
“Their suppliers of the glass, they’re having issues trying to get them, so it kind of trickles down to me waiting for the candles to arrive,” Harvey said.
Her store is also experiencing a shortage of T-shirts, because it’s been difficult to get both the ink and the shirts themselves, she said.
Wyoming Home owner Carman Hess said the furniture world as a whole is seeing much longer timeframes for special orders.
In a typical economic landscape, special order furniture would take about six to 12 weeks, she said. Now, the quickest orders take 12 weeks to arrive.
“I mean, I’m getting some furniture that I ordered back in April – so, seven months,” Hess said.
For Hess and other furniture merchants, it’s been a large influx of orders that are backing things up. All of the furniture she sells is made in America, but because of the number of orders, some suppliers can’t get enough raw materials – things like foam – to meet the demand for things like couches and chairs.
But because Wyoming Home does custom-order furniture, many customers are willing to endure long delays for a quality, one-of-a-kind piece.
“It’s going to be unique to them, and so sometimes that’s worth the wait,” Hess said.
Outside of furniture, Hess doesn’t think supply chain slowdowns will affect their sales. Wyoming Home typically starts pre-ordering products for the Christmas season in February, and the orders begin shipping in July.
When it comes to their outlook for the holiday shopping season, the local shop owners are optimistic. They’re preparing for the post-Thanksgiving rush, when many of their products will be marked down to encourage more spending.
Harvey said she relies a lot on tourism – people who are passing through Cheyenne who stop into her store. Recently, though, she’s noticed more people shopping local.
“It seems like people that live here are starting to shop downtown more,” she said.
Compared to last year’s holiday season – the first affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – Hess said she’s hopeful things will be more pleasant and relaxed in 2021.
“I just hope that everybody is able to enjoy the holiday shopping experience a little bit more so this year,” she said. “Everybody was really supportive and amazing last year with holiday shopping ... we’re hoping that we’re able to bring in the product that everyone looks for.”