WASHINGTON, D.C. – Small firms in Wyoming employ a much bigger share of workers in the state than do all such U.S. enterprises as a portion of the entire American workforce, new federal government statistics show.
In data posted Wednesday by the Small Business Administration, there are 132,595 small-business employees in Wyoming. That comprises 64.1% of all workers statewide, the agency added.
By comparison, 32.5 million small businesses nationwide employ 46.8% of the private workforce, the SBA noted. “The top three industries for small business employment are Health Care and Social Assistance; Accommodation and Food Services; and Construction.”
When it comes to the sheer number of small firms operating in the state, there are 72,081 of them. This comprises 98.9% of all Wyoming businesses. This is in line with the national trend, per other stats from the SBA.
During the first year or so of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SBA found that more small firms in the state opened their doors than shuttered. There were 2,599 establishment openings versus 2,144 closings.
The jobs picture for these smaller operations was not quite so rosy, according to the government agency. “Small businesses gained 17,930 jobs and lost 24,353, for a net decrease of 6,423 jobs.”
To see the agency’s 2022 small business profiles for states, territories and the entire country, go to bit.ly/3RpJYNY.