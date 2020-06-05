CHEYENNE – Smart Start, a working group composed of educators, health care professionals and technology partners was recently put in place by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to plan for school openings this fall, according to a news release.
The group will consider key issues and make recommendations related to reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year to Gov. Mark Gordon’s COVID-19 Education Task Force, which is chaired by Balow.
Guidance will be drafted for school districts and other educational institutions, and the group will recommend components for the Smart Start template that school districts will use to safely reopen schools in Wyoming, according to the release.
The working group is co-chaired by Director of Accountability Wanda Maloney and Wyoming Senior Administrator of Public Health Stephanie Pyle. The department, along with the Wyoming Department of Health, will provide updates and information as the group continues to offer recommendations on how to safely reopen schools.